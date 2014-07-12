Charles Valdez "Truck" Parham (January 25, 1911 – June 5, 2002) was an American jazz double-bassist.

Parham played professional sports early in his career; he was a boxer and played football with the Chicago Negro All Stars. He played drums before settling on bass, and studied under Walter Page. He played in the Midwest territory band of Zack Whyte in 1932-34, playing primarily in Cincinnati. After returning to Chicago, he played with Zutty Singleton, Roy Eldridge (1936–38), Art Tatum, and Bob Shoffner in the 1930s. In 1940 he joined Earl Hines's orchestra, where he remained for two years; in 1942 he was hired by Jimmie Lunceford and played with him until 1947.

Parham continued to play revival gigs with Muggsy Spanier (1950–55), Herbie Fields (1956–57), Hines again, and Louie Bellson. He spent much of the 1960s working with Art Hodes, and played in numerous Dixieland jazz groups later in his career. Parham never recorded as a leader, though he recorded profusely as a sideman.