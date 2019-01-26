The Temperance MovementUK Rock Band. Formed 2011
The Temperance Movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01w8f4c.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4d6cb66-e184-4616-83a9-90bf192b617b
The Temperance Movement Biography (Wikipedia)
The Temperance Movement are a British blues rock band formed in 2011 by Glasgow-born vocalist Phil Campbell and guitarists Luke Potashnick and Paul Sayer. The rhythm section consists of bassist Nick Fyffe and the Australian-born drummer Damon Wilson. The band released their Pride EP in 2012, and their eponymous debut studio album was released on 16 September 2013. Collectively the band have a rich history of experience, having previously played with Rooster, Ben’s Brother, Jamiroquai, Ray Davies, The Waterboys and Feeder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Temperance Movement Tracks
Sort by
Backwater Zoo
The Temperance Movement
Backwater Zoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Backwater Zoo
Last played on
A Deeper Cut
The Temperance Movement
A Deeper Cut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
A Deeper Cut
Last played on
Built-In Forgetter
The Temperance Movement
Built-In Forgetter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Built-In Forgetter
Last played on
Serenity
The Temperance Movement
Serenity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Serenity
Last played on
Pride
The Temperance Movement
Pride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Pride
Last played on
Love And Devotion
The Temperance Movement
Love And Devotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Love And Devotion
Last played on
There's Still Time
The Temperance Movement
There's Still Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
There's Still Time
Last played on
Caught In The Middle
The Temperance Movement
Caught In The Middle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Caught In The Middle
Last played on
Lover And Fighters
The Temperance Movement
Lover And Fighters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Lover And Fighters
Last played on
Chinese Lanterns
The Temperance Movement
Chinese Lanterns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Chinese Lanterns
Last played on
Oh Lorraine
The Temperance Movement
Oh Lorraine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Oh Lorraine
Last played on
Be Lucky
The Temperance Movement
Be Lucky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Be Lucky
Last played on
A Pleasant Peace I Feel
The Temperance Movement
A Pleasant Peace I Feel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
A Pleasant Peace I Feel
Last played on
3 Bullets
The Temperance Movement
3 Bullets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
3 Bullets
Last played on
Take It Back
The Temperance Movement
Take It Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w8f4t.jpglink
Take It Back
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Feb
2019
The Temperance Movement, Blue Öyster Cult
Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich, UK
22
Feb
2019
The Temperance Movement, Blue Öyster Cult
Eventim Apollo, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
The Temperance Movement, Blue Öyster Cult
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
24
Feb
2019
The Temperance Movement, Blue Öyster Cult
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
26
Feb
2019
The Temperance Movement, Blue Öyster Cult
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-08T08:36:46
8
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
17:00
Strathallan Castle
The Temperance Movement Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist