The Temperance Movement are a British blues rock band formed in 2011 by Glasgow-born vocalist Phil Campbell and guitarists Luke Potashnick and Paul Sayer. The rhythm section consists of bassist Nick Fyffe and the Australian-born drummer Damon Wilson. The band released their Pride EP in 2012, and their eponymous debut studio album was released on 16 September 2013. Collectively the band have a rich history of experience, having previously played with Rooster, Ben’s Brother, Jamiroquai, Ray Davies, The Waterboys and Feeder.