Coachwhips was a garage rock band from San Francisco, California, formed in 2001. The band consisted of John Dwyer (vocals, guitar), John Harlow (drums) and Mary Ann McNamara (keyboards, backing vocals, tambourine). In their second incarnation, Val (tronic) played keyboard/tambourine, and Matt Hartman (former guitarist for Cat Power and drummer for Sic Alps) played drums.

Coachwhips are known for their stripped-down, unpolished garage rock and completely unintelligible lyrics, a sound that is similar to The Oblivians and The Gories. Coachwhips played their last show in New York City in late 2005.

The band announced that the original members will be reuniting for shows at South by Southwest in March 2014.