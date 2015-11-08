Marcel MuleBorn 24 June 1901. Died 18 December 2001
Marcel Mule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1901-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4d1afee-63c9-4218-b926-70542a245178
Marcel Mule Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Mule (24 June 1901 – 18 December 2001) was a French classical saxophonist. He was known worldwide as one of the great classical saxophonists, and many pieces were written for him, premiered by him, and arranged by him. Many of these pieces have become staples in the classical saxophone repertoire. He is considered to be the founder of the French Saxophone School and the most representative saxophone soloist of his time, being a fundamental figure in the development of the instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marcel Mule Tracks
Sort by
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F BMW 1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F BMW 1047
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F BMW 1047
Orchestra
Last played on
Caprice En Forme De Valse
Marcel Mule
Caprice En Forme De Valse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caprice En Forme De Valse
Last played on
Marcel Mule Links
Back to artist