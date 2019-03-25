Daryl StuermerBorn 27 November 1952
Daryl Stuermer
1952-11-27
Daryl Stuermer Biography
Daryl Mark Stuermer (born November 27, 1952) is an American musician, songwriter, and producer best known for playing the guitar and bass for Genesis during live shows, and lead guitar for Phil Collins during most solo tours and albums. He has also released ten solo albums, and tours with his Daryl Stuermer Band.
