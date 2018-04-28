IAMX is the solo musical project of Chris Corner, formerly of the band Sneaker Pimps. Founded in 2004 in London, it is an independent music project which also focuses on and experiments with visual art. Musically, IAMX spans multiple genres from electronic rock and dance music to burlesque-influenced songs and emotional ballads. Corner's striking and wide-ranging voice, and his way of programming sounds and beats, make up the obvious characteristic of the IAMX sound.

From 2006 until 2014 IAMX was based in Berlin, Germany, where Corner found "the spirit to care less about the music industry and take an independent route." Berlin is also mentioned in IAMX's lyrics that concern subjects such as sexual identity, death, love, narcotic intoxication, decadence, critique of religion and politics, alienation, addiction, modern society, and gender bending. The topic of gender bending is further emphasised by Corner's own distinctive and androgynous image.

As of 2014 to 2016, IAMX have relocated to Los Angeles from Berlin, citing a much-needed change to a better climate and a break with old ties in Berlin.