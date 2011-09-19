AbsuUnited States, Death Metal (early), Black/Thrash Metal (later). Formed 1991
Absu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4d0504d-a0cc-486e-9f8f-32da470698a5
Absu Biography (Wikipedia)
Absu is an American extreme metal band from Dallas, Texas. Their demos and first album leaned towards death metal, but evolved more towards a black metal and thrash metal style which includes elements of Celtic and folk music (and later, elements of jazz fusion, progressive rock and psychedelic music) which the band calls "Mythological Occult Metal". Their lyrical themes are esoteric, including themes of Celtic, Sumerian and Mesopotamian myths and legends, alchemy, numerology, magick, and sorcery.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Absu Tracks
Sort by
Skyring In The Spirit Vision
Absu
Skyring In The Spirit Vision
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Absu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist