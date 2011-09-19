Absu is an American extreme metal band from Dallas, Texas. Their demos and first album leaned towards death metal, but evolved more towards a black metal and thrash metal style which includes elements of Celtic and folk music (and later, elements of jazz fusion, progressive rock and psychedelic music) which the band calls "Mythological Occult Metal". Their lyrical themes are esoteric, including themes of Celtic, Sumerian and Mesopotamian myths and legends, alchemy, numerology, magick, and sorcery.