László CzidraRecorder player. Born 10 February 1940. Died 2001
László Czidra
1940-02-10
Dance of the Prince of Transylvania
Traditional Hungarian, Csaba Nagy, Camerata Hungarica & László Czidra
2 Dances from the Gervaise Collection
Traditional Hungarian, Csaba Nagy, Camerata Hungarica & László Czidra
18th Century Dances for recorder and ensemble
Trad. Hungarian, Csaba Nagy, Laszlo Czidra & Camerata Hungarica
2 Dances from Locse Virginal Book
Trad. Hungarian, Camerata Hungarica & László Czidra
