Harry ChoatesBorn 26 December 1922. Died 17 July 1951
1922-12-26
Harry Choates Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Henry Choates (December 26, 1922 – July 17, 1951) was an American Cajun music fiddler known as Fiddle King of Cajun Swing.
Harry Choates Tracks
Jole Blon
Jole Blon
Jole Blon
Honky Tonk Boogie
Honky Tonk Boogie
Honky Tonk Boogie
