Oslo Gospel ChoirFormed 1988
Oslo Gospel Choir
1988
Oslo Gospel Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
Oslo Gospel Choir is a Norwegian gospel choir centred in Oslo, Norway conducted by Tore W. Aas. The choir started up in 1988 and has since then become one of the most successful in Europe with success both in Europe and America. They have released around 20 albums. They are very much influenced by the American black gospel sound and Andraé Crouch is a major source of inspiration, with his approach in taking the gospel out of the churches and into other arenas, reaching a larger audience. Crouch has sung and been involved on several of their albums. The choir has sold over 1.5 million albums.
Oslo Gospel Choir Tracks
Born Again
Born Again
Mary's Boy Child
Mary's Boy Child
Heavenly Light
Heavenly Light
Jesus Is The Light Of The World
Jesus Is The Light Of The World
It's a highway to heaven
It's a highway to heaven
Let us break Bread together
Let us break Bread together
Oslo Gospel Choir Links
