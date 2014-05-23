Nancy HamiltonBorn 27 July 1908. Died 18 February 1985
Nancy Hamilton
1908-07-27
Nancy Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy Hamilton (July 27, 1908 - February 18, 1985) was an American actress, playwright, lyricist, director and producer.
