Dee MurrayBorn 3 April 1946. Died 15 January 1992
Dee Murray
1946-04-03
Dee Murray Biography (Wikipedia)
Dee Murray (born David Murray Oates; 3 April 1946 – 15 January 1992) was an English bass guitarist, best known as a member of Elton John's band.
Dee Murray Tracks
Kiss The Bride
Elton John
Kiss The Bride
Kiss The Bride
Last played on
Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding
David Hentschel
Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding
Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding
Last played on
