Selena Gomez Biography (Wikipedia)
Selena Marie Gomez (born July 22, 1992) is an American singer, actress, and producer. After appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends, she received wider recognition for her portrayal of Alex Russo on the Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired for four seasons from 2007 until 2012.
With her former band Selena Gomez & the Scene, she attained the top-ten on the US Billboard 200, with the band's albums Kiss & Tell (2009), A Year Without Rain (2010) and When the Sun Goes Down (2011). As a solo artist, Gomez has released the two number-one albums Stars Dance (2013) and Revival (2015). She has also earned seven top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100: "Come & Get It", "The Heart Wants What It Wants", "Good for You" with ASAP Rocky, "Same Old Love", "Hands to Myself", "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "It Ain't Me" with Kygo. In 2017, Billboard reported that Gomez has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide.
Gomez's acting credits include starring roles in the films Another Cinderella Story (2008), Princess Protection Program (2009), Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009), Ramona and Beezus (2010), Monte Carlo (2011), Spring Breakers (2012), Getaway (2013) and The Fundamentals of Caring (2016). She voices the character of Mavis in the Hotel Transylvania film franchise. Outside of entertainment, Gomez released her own clothing line through Kmart in 2010 and a self-titled fragrance in 2013. In 2017, she released a limited-edition collection of handbags called "Selena Grace" that she designed in collaboration with the luxury brand Coach, Inc. She has worked with various charitable organizations for years and became a UNICEF ambassador at the age of seventeen. Gomez was the most followed Instagram user in the world before surpassed by athlete Cristiano Ronaldo in late October 2018. Gomez has earned numerous awards throughout her career, including an ALMA Award, an American Music Award, an MTV...
- "What does that say about me?!" - Can Selena Gomez remember her lyrics?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y7xf5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y7xf5.jpg2018-02-15T10:00:00.000ZSelena Gomez joins Grimmy in the studio for a lyrics test but which era has stayed with her - Zedd (2015) or Barney the Dinosaur (2002)?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05y7x42
"What does that say about me?!" - Can Selena Gomez remember her lyrics?
- “I've poured my heart into my music” – Selena Gomez talks about her forthcoming albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qqv3z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qqv3z.jpg2017-12-11T09:45:00.000ZGrimmy talks to Selena about her new album and the inspiration behind it.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qqr4m
“I've poured my heart into my music” – Selena Gomez talks about her forthcoming album
- “That feeling is so addictive to me” - Selena Gomez on the honeymoon periodhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4hh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4hh.jpg2017-06-09T10:20:00.000ZSelena catches up with Grimmy and reveals that her track, Bad Liar is about the elusive honeymoon period in a new relationship.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055djy5
“That feeling is so addictive to me” - Selena Gomez on the honeymoon period
- Selena Gomez owned the night at the MTV AMAshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h6tbf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h6tbf.jpg2016-11-21T15:01:00.000ZHer speech was the most powerful moment at the awards show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04h727p
Selena Gomez owned the night at the MTV AMAs
- Selena Gomez is taking time off for health reasonshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kkt9k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kkt9k.jpg2016-08-31T10:45:00.000ZPopstar Selena Gomez has announced that she's taking time off to deal with her Lupushttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046dftv
Selena Gomez is taking time off for health reasons
- Selena Gomez calls one of her biggest fans!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4hh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br4hh.jpg2015-10-19T16:30:00.000ZSelena Gomez has a surprise for one of her biggest fans in Star Caller!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035mxfg
Selena Gomez calls one of her biggest fans!
Selena Gomez Tracks
Sort by
Hands To Myself
Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
Taki Taki (Etc! Etc! Remix) (feat. Ozuna, Cardi B & Selena Gomez)
Back To You
We Don't Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez)
Wolves
It Ain't Me
Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
Latest Selena Gomez News
Selena Gomez Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi
-
Demi Lovato is coming to Swansea for Biggest Weekend!
-
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande working together!
-
The Best Bits from our Sounds Like Friday Night co-hosts
-
Remembering One Love Manchester
-
Can Demi Lovato remember her own lyrics?
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just get married?
-
Miley Cyrus talk about her gender and sexuality
-
Ariana Grande breaks down why she's not afraid to speak out