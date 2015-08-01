Cephalic CarnageFormed 1992
Cephalic Carnage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4bb438c-321d-4130-8f36-5ea4f31a323c
Cephalic Carnage Biography (Wikipedia)
Cephalic Carnage is an American deathgrind band formed in Denver, Colorado in 1992. The band comprises vocalist Lenzig Leal, guitarists Steve Goldberg and Brian Hopp, drummer John Merryman and bassist Nick Schendzielos. Cephalic Carnage has released six studio albums and toured in North America, Europe and Japan.
Cephalic Carnage play a technically proficient deathgrind style, progressively experiment with other genres, and incorporate songs of joke nature into their albums, such as parodies of black metal or metalcore. They refer themselves as "rocky mountain hydro grind".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cephalic Carnage Tracks
Sort by
Let The Freak Out (feat. Mr V)
Erick Morillo
Let The Freak Out (feat. Mr V)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g1g4.jpglink
Let The Freak Out (feat. Mr V)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Cephalic Carnage Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist