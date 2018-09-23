Tori KellyBorn 14 December 1992
Tori Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Victoria Loren Kelly (born December 14, 1992) is an American singer, songwriter, actress and record producer. Kelly first gained recognition after posting videos on YouTube at the age of 14. When she was 16, she auditioned for the singing competition television series American Idol. After being eliminated from the show, Kelly began to work on her own music. In 2012, she independently released her first EP that she produced, wrote, and mixed herself, titled Handmade Songs by Tori Kelly. The following year, Scooter Braun became her manager after seeing her videos on YouTube and introduced her to Capitol Records, with which she signed in September. Kelly's second EP Foreword came out in October 2013 as her first major label release. On June 23, 2015, Kelly's debut album, Unbreakable Smile, was released. The lead single, "Nobody Love", was released in February 2015 and became her first US Billboard Hot 100 appearance. Kelly was nominated for Best New Artist at the 58th Grammy Awards. She voiced a shy teenage elephant named Meena in the 2016 animated film Sing.
Tori Kelly catches up with CJ Beatz
