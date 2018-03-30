Lange FransBorn 12 November 1980
Lange Frans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-11-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4b7be27-b64a-4799-88fc-041af636d77f
Lange Frans Biography (Wikipedia)
Frans Christiaan Frederiks (born 12 November 1980 in Amsterdam), known by his stage name Lange Frans, is a Dutch rapper and television presenter. From 1997 to 2004 he was a member of the band D-Men. Between 2004 and 2008 he was part of the Lange Frans & Baas B duo before starting a solo career.
Starting in 2008, Lange Frans worked for the Dutch television station Veronica presenting programs including "My Best Friends", "Veronica Poker", "Telsell", "Lange Frans stelt Kamervragen", "Fobiac" and "Face It!".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lange Frans Tracks
Sort by
Why Tell Me Why
Lange Frans
Why Tell Me Why
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Tell Me Why
Last played on
Lange Frans Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist