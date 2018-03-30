Frans Christiaan Frederiks (born 12 November 1980 in Amsterdam), known by his stage name Lange Frans, is a Dutch rapper and television presenter. From 1997 to 2004 he was a member of the band D-Men. Between 2004 and 2008 he was part of the Lange Frans & Baas B duo before starting a solo career.

Starting in 2008, Lange Frans worked for the Dutch television station Veronica presenting programs including "My Best Friends", "Veronica Poker", "Telsell", "Lange Frans stelt Kamervragen", "Fobiac" and "Face It!".