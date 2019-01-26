Ron HardyChicago DJ and producer of early house music.. Born 8 May 1958. Died 2 March 1992
Ron Hardy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-05-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4b49610-5a84-4fc9-9cfe-726da0514969
Ron Hardy Biography (Wikipedia)
Ron Hardy (8 May 1958 - 2 March 1992) was a Chicago DJ and producer of early house music. He is well known for playing records at the Muzic Box, a Chicago house music club. Decades after his death, he also is recognized for his edits and mixes of disco, soul music, funk and early house music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ron Hardy Tracks
Sort by
Sensation (Rubb Sound System Remix)
Ron Hardy
Sensation (Rubb Sound System Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sensation Edit
Ron Hardy
Sensation Edit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sensation Edit
Last played on
Sensation (Richard Sen Re-Edit)
Ron Hardy
Sensation (Richard Sen Re-Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sensation (Richard Sen Re-Edit)
Last played on
Sensation (Obi Blanche Remix)
Ron Hardy
Sensation (Obi Blanche Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sensation (Obi Blanche Remix)
Last played on
Ron Hardy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist