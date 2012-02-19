Quix*O*TicFormed 1997. Disbanded 2002
Quix*O*Tic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4ad9a5b-7358-46be-9d34-73e9b9d072ec
Quix*O*Tic Biography (Wikipedia)
Quix*o*tic was a rock band active from 1997 to 2002 in the area of Washington, D.C., United States. They were known for their blend of R&B and doo wop with a Gothic outlook.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quix*O*Tic Tracks
Sort by
Lord Of This World
Quix*O*Tic
Lord Of This World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Of This World
Last played on
Anonymous Face
Quix*O*Tic
Anonymous Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anonymous Face
Last played on
Quix*O*Tic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist