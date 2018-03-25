Zoë Beyers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4aa8161-046a-4c3c-8475-050f0bef6f49
Zoë Beyers Tracks
Sort by
Lullaby for violin and cello
Peter Maxwell Davies
Lullaby for violin and cello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Lullaby for violin and cello
Last played on
Maxwell Davies: Lullaby for violin and cello
Peter Maxwell Davies
Maxwell Davies: Lullaby for violin and cello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Maxwell Davies: Lullaby for violin and cello
Last played on
Violin Sonata, Op. 289 (excerpt)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Violin Sonata, Op. 289 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Violin Sonata, Op. 289 (excerpt)
Last played on
Lullaby
Peter Maxwell Davies
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Theme and Variations for violin and piano
Olivier Messiaen
Theme and Variations for violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Theme and Variations for violin and piano
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic at Kendal Leisure Centre
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erbrzc
Kendal Leisure Centre, Kendal
2015-10-17T08:47:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p032vfrl.jpg
17
Oct
2015
BBC Philharmonic at Kendal Leisure Centre
19:30
Kendal Leisure Centre, Kendal
BBC Philharmonic Salford Community Tour 2015: Vaughan Williams, Schubert and Tchaikovsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/embrzc
MediaCityUK, Salford
2015-10-16T08:47:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01xdfjp.jpg
16
Oct
2015
BBC Philharmonic Salford Community Tour 2015: Vaughan Williams, Schubert and Tchaikovsky
19:30
MediaCityUK, Salford
Back to artist