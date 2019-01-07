Big FunFormed 1989. Disbanded 1994
Big Fun
1989
Big Fun Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Fun were an English boy band who were active between 1988 and 1994. The band consisted of Phil Creswick, Mark Gillespie and Jason John (a.k.a. Jason Herbert). They were produced by Stock Aitken Waterman.
Big Fun Tracks
Blame It On The Boogie
Big Fun
Blame It On The Boogie
Blame It On The Boogie
Last played on
Cant Shake The Feeling
Big Fun
Cant Shake The Feeling
Cant Shake The Feeling
Last played on
