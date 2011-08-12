Mayor McCABorn 5 January 1976
Mayor McCa (born Christian Anderson Smith) is a Canadian musician, writer, cartoonist, animator, actor and onetime mayoral candidate from Hamilton, Ontario. He mostly performs as a one-man band. Mayor McCa currently lives and performs in London, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
