Rich Perry
Rich Perry Biography
Rich Perry is an American jazz tenor saxophonist from Cleveland, Ohio.
Perry attended Bowling Green State University for a year before moving to New York. He toured with the Glenn Miller Orchestra in 1975 and with The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra the following year. He has also played with Chet Baker, Paul Bley, Machito, Bob Moses, Jack McDuff, Billy Hart, Eddie Gómez, Tom Harrell, and Harold Danko. He has recorded as a leader since 1993 on SteepleChase Records.
Perry is currently a member of the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra as well as the Maria Schneider Orchestra. He is an adjunct faculty member of the William Paterson University jazz program.
Rich Perry Tracks
My Little Suede Shoes
My Little Suede Shoes
Autumn Nocturne
Autumn Nocturne
But Beautiful
But Beautiful
My Lament
Jay Anderson, Scott Robinson, Ben Monder, Rich Perry, Larry Farrell, Mark Vinci, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Laurie Frink, Tony Kadleck, Tim Hagans, Dennis Mackrel, Rick Margitza, Kenny Werner, George Flynn, Keith O’Quinn, Tim Ries, Greg Gisbert & John Fedchock
My Lament
Without A Song
Without A Song
Sticks
Dick Oates, Joe Mosca, Glenn Drewes, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Earl Gardner, Joe Mosello, Scott Wendholt, Billy Drewes, Rich Perry, Gary Smulyan, Edward Neumeister, Doug Purviance, Earl McIntyre, Jim McNeely, Dennis Irwin & John Riley
Sticks
