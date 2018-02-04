Rich Perry is an American jazz tenor saxophonist from Cleveland, Ohio.

Perry attended Bowling Green State University for a year before moving to New York. He toured with the Glenn Miller Orchestra in 1975 and with The Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra the following year. He has also played with Chet Baker, Paul Bley, Machito, Bob Moses, Jack McDuff, Billy Hart, Eddie Gómez, Tom Harrell, and Harold Danko. He has recorded as a leader since 1993 on SteepleChase Records.

Perry is currently a member of the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra as well as the Maria Schneider Orchestra. He is an adjunct faculty member of the William Paterson University jazz program.