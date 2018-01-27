Theodore Frank Snyder (15 August 1881 in Freeport, Illinois – 16 July 1965 in Woodland Hills, California), was a U.S. composer, lyricist, and music publisher (see Waterson, Berlin & Snyder, Inc.). His hits include "The Sheik of Araby" (1921) and "Who's Sorry Now?" (1923). In 1970, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. As of 2007, his compositions have been used in more than twenty motion pictures.