Ted Snyder Born 15 August 1881. Died 16 July 1965
Ted Snyder
1881-08-15
Ted Snyder Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Frank Snyder (15 August 1881 in Freeport, Illinois – 16 July 1965 in Woodland Hills, California), was a U.S. composer, lyricist, and music publisher (see Waterson, Berlin & Snyder, Inc.). His hits include "The Sheik of Araby" (1921) and "Who's Sorry Now?" (1923). In 1970, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. As of 2007, his compositions have been used in more than twenty motion pictures.
Ted Snyder Tracks
Sheik of Araby
Ted Snyder
Sheik of Araby
Sheik of Araby
Ensemble
Last played on
Who's Sorry Now?
Bert Kalmar
Who's Sorry Now?
Who's Sorry Now?
Last played on
The Man I Love / I Got Rhythm
Pete Long and His Goodmen & George Gershwin
The Man I Love / I Got Rhythm
The Man I Love / I Got Rhythm
Performer
Last played on
My wife's gone to the country, hurrah [words: I.Berlin & G.Whiting]
Ted Snyder
My wife's gone to the country, hurrah [words: I.Berlin & G.Whiting]
