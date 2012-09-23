BECCAAmerican singer famous in Japan. Born 9 May 1989
BECCA
BECCA Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Emily Hollcraft (born May 9, 1989) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist, known professionally as Becca, Becca-chan, and Bec Hollcraft. From 2012 to 2015, she was the lead singer in the rock band Stars in Stereo.
BECCA Tracks
No Away (feat. M.I.)
BECCA
No Away (feat. M.I.)
No Away (feat. M.I.)
