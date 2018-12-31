Vernon Gosdin (August 5, 1934 – April 28, 2009) was an American country music singer. Known as "The Voice" he had 19 top-10 solo hits on the country music charts from 1977 through 1990. Three of these hits went to Number One: "I Can Tell By the Way You Dance (You're Gonna Love Me Tonight)", "Set 'Em Up Joe", and "I'm Still Crazy".