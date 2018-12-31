Vern GosdinCountry singer and songwriter. Born 5 August 1934. Died 28 April 2009
Vern Gosdin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4a4e2d7-bb43-4da1-b40d-53b9ba0aa714
Vern Gosdin Biography (Wikipedia)
Vernon Gosdin (August 5, 1934 – April 28, 2009) was an American country music singer. Known as "The Voice" he had 19 top-10 solo hits on the country music charts from 1977 through 1990. Three of these hits went to Number One: "I Can Tell By the Way You Dance (You're Gonna Love Me Tonight)", "Set 'Em Up Joe", and "I'm Still Crazy".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vern Gosdin Tracks
Sort by
Dim Lights Thick Smoke
Vern Gosdin
Dim Lights Thick Smoke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dim Lights Thick Smoke
Last played on
Back When
Vern Gosdin
Back When
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back When
Last played on
Set 'Em Up Joe
Vern Gosdin
Set 'Em Up Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set 'Em Up Joe
Last played on
I Can Tell By The Way You Dance
Vern Gosdin
I Can Tell By The Way You Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Tell By The Way You Dance
Last played on
Who Are You Gonna Blame It On This Time
Vern Gosdin
Who Are You Gonna Blame It On This Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You're Gonna Do Me Wrong, Do It Right
Vern Gosdin
If You're Gonna Do Me Wrong, Do It Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Knew My Day Would Come
Vern Gosdin
I Knew My Day Would Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Knew My Day Would Come
Last played on
Right In The Wrong Direction
Vern Gosdin
Right In The Wrong Direction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right In The Wrong Direction
Last played on
It Might Have Been
Vern Gosdin
It Might Have Been
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Might Have Been
Last played on
It Is Raining At Your House?
Vern Gosdin
It Is Raining At Your House?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Is Raining At Your House?
Last played on
Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud, Loud Music)
Vern Gosdin
Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (And Loud, Loud Music)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Down Deep
Vern Gosdin
Way Down Deep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Down Deep
Last played on
Chiseled In Stone
Vern Gosdin
Chiseled In Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chiseled In Stone
Last played on
Nobodys Done That Yet
Vern Gosdin
Nobodys Done That Yet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobodys Done That Yet
Last played on
Dream of Me
Vern Gosdin
Dream of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream of Me
Last played on
Tanqueray
Vern Gosdin
Tanqueray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tanqueray
Last played on
Do You Believe Me Now
Vern Gosdin
Do You Believe Me Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Believe Me Now
Last played on
Mother Country Music
Vern Gosdin
Mother Country Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Country Music
Last played on
I'm Gonna Be Movin'
Vern Gosdin
I'm Gonna Be Movin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Gonna Be Movin'
Last played on
Mother Church Of Country Music
Vern Gosdin
Mother Church Of Country Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tight As Twin Fiddles
Vern Gosdin
Tight As Twin Fiddles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tight As Twin Fiddles
Last played on
Was It Just The Wine
Vern Gosdin
Was It Just The Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Was It Just The Wine
Last played on
The Number
Vern Gosdin
The Number
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Number
Last played on
Stone Cold Heart
Vern Gosdin
Stone Cold Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stone Cold Heart
Jesus Hold My Hand
Vern Gosdin
Jesus Hold My Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Hold My Hand
Sarah's Eyes
Vern Gosdin
Sarah's Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarah's Eyes
Thank Your Mama
Vern Gosdin
Thank Your Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank Your Mama
Last played on
There's A Fire In My Bedroom
Vern Gosdin
There's A Fire In My Bedroom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Fire In My Bedroom
Last played on
Vern Gosdin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist