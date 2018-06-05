Scott ShieldsBorn 26 November 1969
Scott Shields
1969-11-26
Scott Shields Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Shields (born 26 November 1969 in Glasgow) is a Scottish musician and record producer, best known as a member of Joe Strummer's backing band The Mescaleros.
Scott Shields Tracks
Johnny Appleseed
Johnny Appleseed
Johnny Appleseed
Arms Aloft
Arms Aloft
Arms Aloft
