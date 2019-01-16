Jez Lowe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4a2a1ca-e1eb-4c27-a3cc-17bf37586e56
Jez Lowe Biography (Wikipedia)
Jez Lowe (born John Gerard Lowe, 14 July 1955) is an English folk singer-songwriter. Lowe was born and raised in County Durham, in a family with Irish roots. He is known primarily for his compositions dealing with daily life in North-East England, particularly in his hometown of Easington Colliery. He attended St Francis RC Grammar School in nearby Hartlepool and later studied languages at Sunderland Polytechnic. He performs both as a solo artist and with his backing band, The Bad Pennies. In addition to singing his songs, Lowe accompanies himself and The Bad Pennies on guitar, harmonica, cittern, and piano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jez Lowe Tracks
Sort by
Snow to Nova Scotia (Live)
Jez Lowe
Snow to Nova Scotia (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barnado's Party Time (Live)
Jez Lowe
Barnado's Party Time (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Bones
Jez Lowe
Old Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Bones
Last played on
Barnardo's Party Time
Jez Lowe
Barnardo's Party Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barnardo's Party Time
Last played on
Choctaw Telephone
Jez Lowe
Choctaw Telephone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Choctaw Telephone
Last played on
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
Bob Fox
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Only Remembered (Ballads of the Great War ) (feat. Chris While, Julie Matthews, John Tams, Barry Coope & Jez Lowe)
The Long Balloon (Ballads of the Great War )
Jez Lowe
The Long Balloon (Ballads of the Great War )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
The Long Balloon (Ballads of the Great War )
Joining Up (Ballads of the Great War )
Jim Boyes
Joining Up (Ballads of the Great War )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Joining Up (Ballads of the Great War )
La Belle Époque (Ballads of the Great War )
Bob Fox
La Belle Époque (Ballads of the Great War )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
La Belle Époque (Ballads of the Great War )
Wheel of Fortune
Jez Lowe
Wheel of Fortune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wheel of Fortune
Last played on
Broom Bezzoms (feat. Rachel Hamer)
Jez Lowe
Broom Bezzoms (feat. Rachel Hamer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broom Bezzoms (feat. Rachel Hamer)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Town Tales
Jez Lowe
Town Tales
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Town Tales
Last played on
Tether's End
Jez Lowe
Tether's End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tether's End
Last played on
Do Li A (live)
Jez Lowe
Do Li A (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Li A (live)
Keel Lad (live)
Jez Lowe
Keel Lad (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keel Lad (live)
Market Day (live)
Jez Lowe
Market Day (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Market Day (live)
Keel Lad
Jez Lowe
Keel Lad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keel Lad
Last played on
Bonny Keel Laddie
Jez Lowe
Bonny Keel Laddie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonny Keel Laddie
Do Li La
Jez Lowe
Do Li La
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Li La
Follow the Horses
Jez Lowe
Follow the Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow the Horses
Market Day
Jez Lowe
Market Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Market Day
The Sea And The Deep Blue Devil
Jez Lowe
The Sea And The Deep Blue Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sea And The Deep Blue Devil
Last played on
Tattered and Torn
Steve Tilston
Tattered and Torn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tattered and Torn
Last played on
In The Nick of Time
Jez Lowe
In The Nick of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Nick of Time
Last played on
The Pitmen Poets
Jez Lowe
The Pitmen Poets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pitmen Poets
Last played on
Shiney Row
Jez Lowe
Shiney Row
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shiney Row
Last played on
The Wrong Bus
Jez Lowe
The Wrong Bus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wrong Bus
Last played on
The Lazarus Dance
Jez Lowe
The Lazarus Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lazarus Dance
Last played on
Taking On Men
Jez Lowe
Taking On Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taking On Men
Last played on
The Janus Game
Steve Tilston
The Janus Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Janus Game
Last played on
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
John McCusker
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z5mmh.jpglink
The Ballads of Child Migration (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2017)
Last played on
Crosses, Crescents and Stars
Steve Tilston
Crosses, Crescents and Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crosses, Crescents and Stars
Last played on
The Wagga Moon
Steve Tilston
The Wagga Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wagga Moon
Last played on
The Janus Game
Steve Tilston & Jez Lowe
The Janus Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Janus Game
Performer
Last played on
Janus Game
Steve Tilston
Janus Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Janus Game
Last played on
Trenches
Jez Lowe
Trenches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trenches
Last played on
The Ballad of Johnny and Durando
Jez Lowe
The Ballad of Johnny and Durando
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad of Johnny and Durando
Last played on
Bother At The Hoppins
Jez Lowe
Bother At The Hoppins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bother At The Hoppins
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jez Lowe
Upcoming Events
15
Apr
2019
Jez Lowe
Ruskin House, London, UK
28
Jun
2019
Jez Lowe, Kate Bramley
Royal British Legion, Bournemouth, UK
Past BBC Events
The Ballads of the Great War - Live
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8zcd4
MediaCityUK, Salford
2018-11-09T09:14:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06l1j9v.jpg
9
Nov
2018
The Ballads of the Great War - Live
MediaCityUK, Salford
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5qgwh/acts/ajjj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T09:14:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z5mmh.jpg
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
Jez Lowe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist