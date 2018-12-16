P-UnitKenyan group: Gabu, Frasha and Bon'Eye
P-Unit
P-Unit Biography (Wikipedia)
P-Unit is a Kenyan hip hop group consisting of Kenyan hip hop artists Frasha, Gabu, and Bon-eye.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
P-Unit Tracks
You Guy (Dat Dendai) (feat. Collo)
Go Flex vs. Naskia Poa
Nobody vs. Weka Weka
My Crib vs. Si Lazima
You Guy (feat. Collo)
Weka Weka
You Guy
