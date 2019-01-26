Dina Carroll (born Geraldine Carroll, 21 August 1968) is an English singer. She had a string of hits during the 1990s, including the UK top ten hits, "It's Too Late" (1991), "Don't Be a Stranger" (1993), "The Perfect Year", (1993), and "Escaping" (1996). Her first two albums, So Close (1993), and Only Human (1996), both reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and went platinum. She won Best British Female Solo Artist at the 1994 Brit Awards.