Dina Carroll (born Geraldine Carroll, 21 August 1968) is an English singer. She had a string of hits during the 1990s, including the UK top ten hits, "It's Too Late" (1991), "Don't Be a Stranger" (1993), "The Perfect Year", (1993), and "Escaping" (1996). Her first two albums, So Close (1993), and Only Human (1996), both reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and went platinum. She won Best British Female Solo Artist at the 1994 Brit Awards.
This Time
This Time
This Time
Ain't No Man
Ain't No Man
Ain't No Man
Escaping
Escaping
Escaping
Don't Be A Stranger
Don't Be A Stranger
Don't Be A Stranger
The Perfect Year
The Perfect Year
The Perfect Year
Perfect Year
Perfect Year
Perfect Year
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
Dina Carroll, Freda Payne, The Flirtations, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson and Junior
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
5
May
2019
Dina Carroll, Freda Payne, The Flirtations, Eban Brown, Mari Wilson, Odyssey and Junior
Regent Theatre, Ipswich, UK
11
May
2019
Dina Carroll, Freda Payne, Junior, The Flirtations, Mari Wilson, Marie Wilson and Eban Brown
Stockport Plaza Theatre, Manchester, UK
12
May
2019
Dina Carroll, Freda Payne, The Flirtations, Mari Wilson and Junior
The Auditorium, Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
12
May
2019
Dina Carroll, Freda Payne, Junior, The Flirtations, Mari Wilson and Eban Brown
The Auditorium, Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
