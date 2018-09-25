Tommy Reilly (born 7 March 1989) is a Scottish singer–songwriter from Torrance, East Dunbartonshire. He gained recognition after winning the Channel 4 TV show Orange unsignedAct. Shortly after, Reilly's first single "Gimme A Call" reached number 14 in the UK Singles Chart in its first week of release. Reilly released his debut album, Words on the Floor, in 2009. His follow-up, Hello! I'm Tommy Reilly, was released less than a year later on 14 June 2010. In December 2015 he released the 6-track EP "Weightless", recorded in the Scottish highlands and released by Gizmo Tunes Recordings. Reilly is also composing music for TV and movies, for instance for the Scottish movie production Anna And The Apocalypse.