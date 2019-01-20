Gracie FieldsBorn 9 January 1898. Died 27 September 1979
Gracie Fields
1898-01-09
Gracie Fields Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Gracie Fields, DBE (born Grace Stansfield; 9 January 1898 – 27 September 1979) was an English actress, singer and comedienne and star of both cinema and music hall. She spent the later part of her life on the isle of Capri, Italy. Fields was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for "services to entertainment" in 1938, and in 1979, seven months before her death, she was invested a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II.
Gracie Fields Tracks
Lancashire Blues
Gracie Fields
Lancashire Blues
Lancashire Blues
Little Old Lady
Gracie Fields
Little Old Lady
Little Old Lady
Sing As We Go
Gracie Fields
Sing As We Go
Sing As We Go
Singin' In The Bathtub
Gracie Fields
Singin' In The Bathtub
Singin' In The Bathtub
Sally
Gracie Fields
Sally
Sally
Fairy On The Christmas Tree
Gracie Fields
Fairy On The Christmas Tree
Fairy On The Christmas Tree
Now is the hour
Gracie Fields
Now is the hour
Now is the hour
Walter, Walter Lead Me To The Altar
Gracie Fields
Walter, Walter Lead Me To The Altar
Walter, Walter Lead Me To The Altar
The Kiss Waltz
Gracie Fields
The Kiss Waltz
The Kiss Waltz
Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye
Gracie Fields
Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye
Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye
A Nice Cup Of Tea
Gracie Fields
A Nice Cup Of Tea
A Nice Cup Of Tea
The Thing Ummy Bob
Gracie Fields
The Thing Ummy Bob
The Thing Ummy Bob
The Biggest Aspidstra In the world
Gracie Fields
The Biggest Aspidstra In the world
Isle Of Capri
Gracie Fields
Isle Of Capri
Isle Of Capri
What Can You Give A Nudist On His Birthday?
Gracie Fields
What Can You Give A Nudist On His Birthday?
Pass, Shoot, Goal
Gracie Fields
Pass, Shoot, Goal
Pass, Shoot, Goal
Isle Of Capri
Gracie Fields
Isle Of Capri
Isle Of Capri
If I Knew You Were Coming I'd Have Baked A Cake
Gracie Fields
If I Knew You Were Coming I'd Have Baked A Cake
Christmas Bells At Eventide
Gracie Fields
Christmas Bells At Eventide
Christmas Bells At Eventide
Red Sales in the Sunset
Gracie Fields
Red Sales in the Sunset
Red Sales in the Sunset
Look To The Left & Look To The Right
Gracie Fields
Look To The Left & Look To The Right
Look To The Left & Look To The Right
Only A Glass Of Champagne
Gracie Fields
Only A Glass Of Champagne
Only A Glass Of Champagne
