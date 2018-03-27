The Just Joans
The Just Joans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4a0abf9-da98-433f-aacc-a5934d55fa9c
The Just Joans Tracks
Sort by
I Hope Hes Everything You Wanted Me To Be
The Just Joans
I Hope Hes Everything You Wanted Me To Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas (Tears Neath Mistletoe)
The Just Joans
Christmas (Tears Neath Mistletoe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas (Tears Neath Mistletoe)
Last played on
Biblically Speaking
The Just Joans
Biblically Speaking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Biblically Speaking
Last played on
Your Pain Is A Joke Next To Mines
The Just Joans
Your Pain Is A Joke Next To Mines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Heartbeat
The Just Joans
Every Heartbeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Heartbeat
Last played on
Gin & Platonic
The Just Joans
Gin & Platonic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gin & Platonic
Last played on
The Just Joans Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist