Alessandro RollaComposer. Born 22 April 1757. Died 15 September 1841
Alessandro Rolla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1757-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e49fec72-0f57-4efc-86f5-51224a864487
Alessandro Rolla Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessandro Rolla (22 April 1757 – 15 September 1841) was an Italian viola and violin virtuoso, composer, conductor and teacher. His son, Antonio Rolla, was also a violin virtuoso and composer.
His fame now rests mainly as "teacher of the great Paganini", yet his role was very important in the development of violin and viola technique. Some of the technical innovations that Paganini later used largely, such as left-hand pizzicato, chromatic ascending and descending scales, the use of very high positions on violin and viola, octave passages, were first introduced by Rolla.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alessandro Rolla Tracks
Sort by
Duet in B flat Op. 13 (iii. Alla pollacca)
Alessandro Rolla
Duet in B flat Op. 13 (iii. Alla pollacca)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255xzd.jpglink
Duet in B flat Op. 13 (iii. Alla pollacca)
Last played on
Viola Sonata No. 3 In C Major, BI 323 (Largo and Prestissimo)
Alessandro Rolla
Viola Sonata No. 3 In C Major, BI 323 (Largo and Prestissimo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alessandro Rolla Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist