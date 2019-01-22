Mark Knopfler Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Freuder Knopfler, OBE (pronounced nop'-fler) (born 12 August 1949) is a British singer-songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and film score composer. He was the lead guitarist, lead singer, and songwriter for the rock band Dire Straits, which he co-founded with his younger brother, David Knopfler, in 1977. He was born in Glasgow and raised near Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Since Dire Straits disbanded in 1995, Knopfler has recorded and produced nine solo albums and, as with his previous band, produced many hit songs. He has composed and produced film scores for nine films, including Local Hero (1983), Cal (1984), The Princess Bride (1987), Wag the Dog (1997) and Altamira (2016).
In addition to his work with Dire Straits, Knopfler has, as a solo artist, recorded and performed with many prominent musicians, including B.B. King, Chet Atkins, Chris Botti, John Anderson, the Chieftains, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Bryan Ferry, George Jones, Phil Lynott, Donal Lunny, Van Morrison, Steely Dan, Sting, Emmylou Harris and James Taylor, sometimes working as a session musician. He has produced albums for Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, and Randy Newman.
If he could only pick one, which Dire Straits song would Mark Knopfler choose?
Mark Knopfler describes which track has a special moment on stage
Mark Knopfler inducted into Singers Hall of Fame
Mark Knopfler inducted into Singers Hall of Fame
Mark Knopfler Tracks
Sort by
This Is Us
Piper to the End
Border Reiver
Before Gas and TV
Sailing to Philadelphia
So Far From the Clyde
Just A Boy Away From Home
Good On You Son
What It Is
Cannibals
Secondary Waltz
Good On You Son
Sailing to Philadelphia
Back On The Dance Floor
Brothers In Arms
