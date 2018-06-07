Christine JohnsonAmerican opera contralto. Born 8 September 1911. Died 9 June 2010
Christine Johnson
1911-09-08
Christine Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Christine Johnson Smith (September 8, 1911 – June 9, 2010), usually credited as Christine Johnson, was an American contralto opera singer and actress who sang at the Metropolitan Opera and other opera houses. She is best known, however, for creating the role of Nettie Fowler in the original Broadway production of Carousel.
Christine Johnson Tracks
June is bustin' out all over (Carousel)
Richard Rodgers
June is bustin' out all over (Carousel)
June is bustin' out all over (Carousel)
Ensemble
Last played on
You'll Never Walk Alone
Christine Johnson
You'll Never Walk Alone
You'll Never Walk Alone
Performer
Last played on
