James Sommerville Biography (Wikipedia)
James Sommerville is a Canadian orchestral hornist and conductor. He is the current principal hornist for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and former Conductor and Music Director of the Hamilton Philharmonic, in Hamilton, Ontario.
James Sommerville Tracks
Horn concerto No.3 in E flat major, K.447
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto fragment for horn and orchestra in E flat (K.370b and K.371)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major K.417
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet in E flat major for piano, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon (K.452)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade for tenor, horn and string orchestra (Op.31)
Benjamin Britten
Horn Concerto No.4 in E flat (K.495)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
