Formed in Long Island, New York, Expanding Man began as Aaron Lippert (vocals), Dave Wanamaker (guitar), Chris Hancock (drums) and Peter Armata (bass). In 1992, the group moved to the Boston area, where they were joined by second guitarist, Bill Guerra. After releasing Free T.V.s on a Boston area indie label, they were signed by Sony and recorded "Head to the Ground" with producer Mike Denneen. It was released on Columbia Records in 1996. The single "Download (I Will)" received considerable airplay on North American radio stations, reaching No. 22 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, and was included (as track 14) on the soundtrack for the film The Cable Guy.

The group's first major release ended up being their last with Columbia. This was not at all due to any musical failure—the group's brand of tuneful, post-grunge, melodic rock was truly exceptional and perfectly tailored for radio play-lists, yet the group received little attention from the label despite their song-crafting and high profile support spots with the likes of '90s superstars Stone Temple Pilots.