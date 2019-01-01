Megan Martha White (born December 10, 1974) is an American drummer and occasional singer known for her work with Jack White in the Detroit rock duo The White Stripes. On an impulse, she played on Jack's drums in 1997. The two decided to form a band and began performing two months later, calling themselves The White Stripes because of their last name and Meg's fondness for peppermint candy. The band quickly became a Detroit underground favorite before reaching national, then international fame. White has been nominated for various awards as a part of the White Stripes, and has received four Grammy Awards.

Her drumming style has been called "primal" for its simplicity, and has drawn both praise and criticism from fans and critics. Her musical influences are wide and varied, with Bob Dylan being her favorite artist.

White calls herself "very shy", and has kept a low public profile. Though publicly insisting they were siblings, public records emerged in 2001 that indicated that she and Jack were married in 1996, prior to the band's formation; they divorced in 2000, before The White Stripes ascended to international fame. In 2009, she married guitarist Jackson Smith, son of musicians Patti Smith and Fred "Sonic" Smith. They divorced in 2013.