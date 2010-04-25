Duane AndrewsBorn 30 November 1972
Duane Andrews
1972-11-30
Duane Andrews Biography (Wikipedia)
Duane Andrews (born November 30, 1972 in Carbonear) is a Canadian guitarist. He combines traditional Newfoundland folk music with Manouche gypsy jazz similar to the way that gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt infused jazz with Gypsy melody. He is also a composer for film and television.
Blue Drag
Duane Andrews
Blue Drag
Blue Drag
Bell island
Duane Andrews
Bell island
Bell island
