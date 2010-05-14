ThunderstoneFormed 2000
Thunderstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e494237f-8de9-4c77-a9f8-a2037ae31963
Thunderstone Biography (Wikipedia)
Thunderstone is a power metal band from Helsinki, Finland. The band was formed in 2000 by guitarist Nino Laurenne, and the line-up became full the following year. After the release of the band's self-titled debut album, Thunderstone, the band toured Europe supporting Stratovarius and Symphony X. Thunderstone released the first four of their albums through Nuclear Blast; however, their album Dirt Metal was released in October 2009 under Sony Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thunderstone Tracks
Sort by
Dirt Metal
Thunderstone
Dirt Metal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirt Metal
Last played on
Thunderstone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist