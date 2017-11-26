Guy DeplusBorn 29 August 1924
Guy Deplus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-08-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e4936b0c-5c8e-4629-b598-42b406c015ed
Guy Deplus Biography (Wikipedia)
Guy Deplus is a French clarinetist.
Deplus studied clarinet at the Conservatoire de Paris and received Premiers Prix in clarinet and chamber music. He was a professor of clarinet at the Conservatoire, and is now retired. He taught many French orchestral clarinetists. He was also one of the clarinetists who collaborated with Buffet Crampon on the creation of the Tosca, Festival and RC Prestige clarinets. Together with Pierre Boulez, Deplus cofounded the "Concerts du Domaine Musical". He was a soloist in the Paris Opera. Deplus received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Clarinet Association (for "Outstanding Performance, Teaching, Research, and Service to the Clarinet).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guy Deplus Tracks
Sort by
Quartet for the End of Time: 2. Vocalise pour l'Ange qui annonce la fin du Temps
Olivier Messiaen
Quartet for the End of Time: 2. Vocalise pour l'Ange qui annonce la fin du Temps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Quartet for the End of Time: 2. Vocalise pour l'Ange qui annonce la fin du Temps
Last played on
Chant dans le style de Mozart
Olivier Messiaen
Chant dans le style de Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Chant dans le style de Mozart
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro
Maurice Ravel
Introduction and Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro
Last played on
Quartet for the End of Time (Quatuor pour la fin du temps)
Olivier Messiaen
Quartet for the End of Time (Quatuor pour la fin du temps)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Quartet for the End of Time (Quatuor pour la fin du temps)
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro
Maurice Ravel
Introduction and Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro
Last played on
Three Pieces for Solo Clarinet (No 3)
Guy Deplus
Three Pieces for Solo Clarinet (No 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Three Pieces for Solo Clarinet (No 3)
Last played on
Back to artist