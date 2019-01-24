Charles Neidich
Charles Neidich
Charles Neidich Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Neidich is an American classical clarinetist, composer, and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Neidich Tracks
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Andante and Allegro for clarinet and piano
Ernest Chausson
March in B flat major for 2 clarinets, 2 horns and 2 bassoons, WoO 29
Ludwig van Beethoven
Harmoniemusik (The Marriage of Figaro) (Sinfonia)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Music Arranger
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71
Ludwig van Beethoven
Rondino in E flat major for wind octet, WoO 25
Ludwig van Beethoven
March in B flat major for 2 clarinets, 2 horns and 2 bassoons, WoO 29
Ludwig van Beethoven
Introduction, Theme and Variations in E flat major
Gioachino Rossini
Wind Sextet in E flat major, Op 71 (4th mvt)
Michael O'Donovan
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-19T09:19:20
19
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
