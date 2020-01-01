Duo CrommelynckPiano duo. Formed 1974. Disbanded 1992
Duo Crommelynck was the name of a notable classical piano duo team active from 1974 to 1994. It consisted of the Belgian Patrick Crommelynck and his Japanese-born wife Taeko Kuwata. In 1994, at the height of their fame, they committed suicide.
