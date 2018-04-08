FarCalifornian post-hardcore band. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1999
1991
Far was a band from Sacramento, California, formed in 1991. Although Far only experienced limited commercial success, the band had considerable influence on underground rock music. They are perhaps best remembered for their rock cover of "Pony", a song originally by Ginuwine, which peaked at #40 on Billboard's Alternative Songs chart in 2009.
Water & Solutions
White Light
Bury White
Dear Enemy
If You Cared Enough
Fight Song #16,233,241
Deafening
Pony
