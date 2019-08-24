Eva BartokBorn 18 June 1927. Died 1 August 1998
Eva Bartok
1927-06-18
Eva Bartok Biography (Wikipedia)
Éva Márta Szőke Ivanovics (18 June c. 1927 – 1 August 1998), known professionally as Eva Bartok, was a Hungarian-British actress. She began acting in films in 1950 and her last credited appearance was in 1966. She is best known for appearances in Blood and Black Lace, The Crimson Pirate, Operation Amsterdam, and Ten Thousand Bedrooms.
Lies And Trickery
