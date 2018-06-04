The MolesFormed 1988. Disbanded 1996
The Moles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e48ea9fe-5d11-48e8-987b-a70473ae0574
The Moles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moles were an Australian Alternative band founded and led by Richard Davies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Moles Tracks
Sort by
Beauty Queen Of Watts
The Moles
Beauty Queen Of Watts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beauty Queen Of Watts
Last played on
Bury Me Happy (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
The Moles
Bury Me Happy (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beauty Queen Of Watts (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
The Moles
Beauty Queen Of Watts (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are The Moles
The Moles
We Are The Moles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are The Moles
Last played on
Imperial Blues
The Moles
Imperial Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imperial Blues
Last played on
Dreamland
The Moles
Dreamland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamland
Last played on
K.B.O
The Moles
K.B.O
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
K.B.O
Last played on
Propeller (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
The Moles
Propeller (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wires (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
The Moles
Wires (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wires (6 Music Session, 30 Jun 2014)
Last played on
What's The New Mary Jane
The Moles
What's The New Mary Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's The New Mary Jane
Last played on
Propellor
The Moles
Propellor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Propellor
Last played on
Wires
The Moles
Wires
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wires
Last played on
Chills
The Moles
Chills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chills
Last played on
Europe By Car
The Moles
Europe By Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Europe By Car
Last played on
Cassie Peak
The Moles
Cassie Peak
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cassie Peak
Last played on
Accidental Saint
The Moles
Accidental Saint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Accidental Saint
Last played on
Cars For King's Cross
The Moles
Cars For King's Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cars For King's Cross
Last played on
Symonds Yat
The Moles
Symonds Yat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symonds Yat
Last played on
Ginger Tom
The Moles
Ginger Tom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ginger Tom
Last played on
Fuller's Dram
The Moles
Fuller's Dram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fuller's Dram
Last played on
Places To Go
The Moles
Places To Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Places To Go
Last played on
Limbs Of A Swordfish
The Moles
Limbs Of A Swordfish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Limbs Of A Swordfish
Last played on
Neptunes Beard
The Moles
Neptunes Beard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neptunes Beard
Last played on
The Moles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist