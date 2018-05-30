The Brides of Funkenstein
The Brides of Funkenstein
The Brides of Funkenstein are an American funk musical group originally composed of singers Dawn Silva and Lynn Mabry.
Disco To Go
The Brides of Funkenstein
Disco To Go
Disco To Go
Disco To Go (Original 12 Mix)
The Brides of Funkenstein
Disco To Go (Original 12 Mix)
Disco To Go (Original 12 Mix)
Party Up In Here
The Brides of Funkenstein
Party Up In Here
Party Up In Here
Amorous
The Brides of Funkenstein
Amorous
Amorous
