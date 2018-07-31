Domenico + 2
Domenico + 2
Domenico + 2 Biography (Wikipedia)
The +2s is a Brazilian band from Rio de Janeiro that composes samba but, at the same time, incorporates the sounds of funk and psychedelia into their music. The music group consists of Moreno Veloso, Domenico Lancelotti, and Alexandre Kassin (who also recorded the music to the anime Michiko to Hatchin). Each of them released a single album under their name with the suffix “+2” meaning “and two others”.
+2 is signed to the record label Luaka Bop. This world music label has released three +2 albums: Music Typewriter, Sincerely Hot, and Futurismo.
Domenico + 2 Tracks
Alegria, Vai La
Domenico + 2
Alegria, Vai La
Alegria, Vai La
Recita (Miguel Atwood Ferguson Remix)
Domenico + 2
Recita (Miguel Atwood Ferguson Remix)
Recita (Miguel Atwood Ferguson Remix)
