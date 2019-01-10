Al CaiolaBorn 7 September 1920. Died 9 November 2016
Al Caiola
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e487b48c-ea53-4c5c-ba96-ff8287de3669
Al Caiola Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Emil Caiola (September 7, 1920 – November 9, 2016) was an American guitarist, composer and arranger who spanned a variety of music genres including jazz, country, rock, and pop. He recorded over fifty albums and worked with some of the biggest names in music during the 20th century, including Elvis Presley, Ray Conniff, Ferrante & Teicher, Frank Sinatra, Percy Faith, Buddy Holly, Mitch Miller, and Tony Bennett. During World War II Caiola played with the United States Marine Corps 5th Marine Division Band that also included Bob Crosby. Caiola served in the Battle of Iwo Jima as a stretcher bearer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Caiola Tracks
Sort by
Underwater Chase
Al Caiola
Underwater Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underwater Chase
Last played on
The Mod Squad Theme
Al Caiola
The Mod Squad Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mod Squad Theme
Last played on
The Magnificent Seven
Al Caiola
The Magnificent Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Magnificent Seven
Last played on
El Pecador
Al Caiola
El Pecador
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Pecador
Last played on
Bonanza
Al Caiola
Bonanza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bonanza
Last played on
Theme from Bonanza
Al Caiola
Theme from Bonanza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme from Bonanza
Last played on
Holiday on Skis
Riz Ortolani
Holiday on Skis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holiday on Skis
Last played on
Theme From The Magnificent Seven
Al Caiola
Theme From The Magnificent Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Al Caiola Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist