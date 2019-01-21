Stuart Skelton
1968
Stuart Skelton Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Skelton (born 1968 in Sydney) is an Australian operatic heldentenor. In 2016 he opened the Metropolitan Opera Season with Nina Stemme in Wagner's Tristan und Isolde.
Stuart Skelton Performances & Interviews
Stuart Skelton Tracks
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder - No. 3, Im Treibhaus
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Die Walkure Act III
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
Last played on
Sure on this Shining Night
Samuel Barber
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck Lieder, WWV 91)
Richard Wagner
Thy Dark Eyes to Mine (Three Poems of Fiona MacLeod)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes
The Dream of Gerontius, Op.37: Part II (excerpt)
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Three Poems of Fiona MacLeod, Op. 11
Charles Tomlinson Griffes
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder: Der Engel
Richard Wagner
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius part 2
Edward Elgar
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius part 1
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Sanctus fortis, Sanctus Deus (The Dream of Gerontius)
Edward Elgar
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius Part 2
Edward Elgar
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius Part 1
Edward Elgar
Last played on
Der Trunkene im Frühling (The Drunkard in Spring) from Das Lied von der Erde
Gustav Mahler
Last played on
Fidelio
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Fidelio (Proms 2017)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Gurrelieder: Part III
Arnold Schoenberg
Director
Last played on
Slava (Glagolitic Mass)
Leos Janáček
Last played on
Act 3 of Tristan und Isolde
Richard Wagner
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Die Walkure - 'Winterstürme wichen dem Wonnemond'
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Tristan und Isolde - Act III
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Tristan und Isolde - Prelude and Act I
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde: Der Trunkene im Fruhling
Gustav Mahler
Von der Jugend (Das Lied von der Erde)
Gustav Mahler
Das Lied von der Erde: Das Trinklied vom Jammer der Erde
Gustav Mahler
Missa Solemnis
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Missa solemnis (Proms 2016)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Land of Smiles (Dein ist mein Ganzes Herz)
Franz Lehár
Performer
Last played on
Dein ist mein Ganzes Herz (from 'Land of Smiles')
Franz Lehár
Performer
Peter Grimes: Now the Great Bear and Pleiades
Benjamin Britten
Performer
Pagliacci: Vesti La Giubba
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Performer
Tristan and Isolde (from rehearsal)
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
Last played on
Winterstürme (Die Walküre)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
The Bells [Kolokola] Op.35 for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninov
Last played on
A World Requiem Op.60 (Part II: xii Elysium)
John Foulds
Orchestra
Last played on
Wintersturme from Die Walkure
Richard Wagner
Performer
Last played on
Preislied from Die Meistersinger
Richard Wagner
Performer
Last played on
Fidelio Act I
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Das Lied von der Erde
Gustav Mahler
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Sakari Oramo conducts Mahler, Mozart and Larcher
Barbican, London
2019-02-22T09:31:41
22
Feb
2019
Barbican, London
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Alice Coote performs Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius
Barbican, London
2018-05-16T09:31:41
16
May
2018
Barbican, London
Beethoven's Fidelio: San Sebastian
Auditorio Kursaal, San Sebastian, SPAIN
2017-08-04T09:31:41
4
Aug
2017
Auditorio Kursaal, San Sebastian, SPAIN
20:00
Auditorio Kursaal, San Sebastian, SPAIN
Proms 2017: Prom 9: Beethoven – Fidelio
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-21T09:31:41
21
Jul
2017
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 5
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T09:31:41
19
Jul
2016
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Beethoven’s Fidelio
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2015-05-08T09:31:41
8
May
2015
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Back to artist